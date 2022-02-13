Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Boosted by Analyst

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn raised their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of SM Energy in a report issued on Wednesday, February 9th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now expects that the energy company will post earnings per share of $2.01 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.85. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for SM Energy’s FY2022 earnings at $7.58 EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on SM. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on SM Energy from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on SM Energy from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on SM Energy from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on SM Energy from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on SM Energy from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SM Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.00.

Shares of NYSE SM opened at $37.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.09. SM Energy has a one year low of $10.94 and a one year high of $38.25. The firm has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.73 and a beta of 5.74.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in SM Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SM Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of SM Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SM Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of SM Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $100,000. 81.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SM Energy Company Profile

SM Energy Co is an independent energy company, which is engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its operations are located in Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

