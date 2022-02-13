Q2 2022 Earnings Forecast for KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Issued By Oppenheimer

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 8th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now expects that the asset manager will post earnings of $1.01 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.00.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. Argus upped their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $72.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $83.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.58.

NYSE:KKR opened at $62.76 on Friday. KKR & Co. Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.68 and a fifty-two week high of $83.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $71.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.60. The firm has a market cap of $36.72 billion, a PE ratio of 7.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.44.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.38. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 44.15%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.49 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.47%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KKR. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,078 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Fortress Wealth Group LLC increased its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fortress Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,965 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 9,375 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 7,230 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 51,030 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,023,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.75% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes includes private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. The firm operates business through four business lines: Private Markets, Public Markets, Capital Markets, and Principal Activities.

