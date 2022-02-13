Q2 (QTWO) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 15th. Analysts expect Q2 to post earnings of ($0.21) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE QTWO opened at $63.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.25 and a beta of 1.42. Q2 has a fifty-two week low of $55.78 and a fifty-two week high of $147.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 3.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $72.17 and a 200-day moving average of $80.06.

Get Q2 alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on QTWO. Piper Sandler cut shares of Q2 from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $121.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Q2 from $135.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Q2 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Q2 from $96.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Q2 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.22.

In other Q2 news, Director R. H. Seale sold 62,500 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.59, for a total value of $4,849,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO David J. Mehok sold 3,004 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $240,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 66,502 shares of company stock worth $5,170,566 in the last 90 days. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Q2 stock. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) by 64.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 814 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Q2 were worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Q2

Q2 Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of digital banking solutions. Its services offer security, advisory, web services, custom services, and end user marketing solutions. The company was founded by Robert Hank Seale III in 2004 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Q2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Q2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.