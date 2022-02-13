Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI) Cut by Raymond James

Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI) – Raymond James cut their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Northland Power in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 9th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now expects that the solar energy provider will post earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.51. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Northland Power’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.34 EPS.

Northland Power (TSE:NPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The solar energy provider reported C($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C($0.15). The firm had revenue of C$432.08 million for the quarter.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Northland Power to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$44.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$43.00 price objective on shares of Northland Power and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$43.00 price objective on shares of Northland Power in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Northland Power from C$47.75 to C$42.25 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$52.00 price objective on shares of Northland Power in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$47.02.

TSE:NPI opened at C$35.88 on Friday. Northland Power has a one year low of C$34.95 and a one year high of C$50.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 281.39, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of C$8.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 93.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$36.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$39.41.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Investors of record on Monday, January 17th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. Northland Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 313.32%.

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydro power, as well as clean burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

