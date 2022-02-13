Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Assurant, Inc. Raised by William Blair (NYSE:AIZ)

Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) – Equities researchers at William Blair lifted their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for Assurant in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 9th. William Blair analyst J. Schmitt now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $3.50 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $3.40. William Blair also issued estimates for Assurant’s Q1 2023 earnings at $3.23 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.81 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.29 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.88 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $14.20 EPS.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.17. Assurant had a net margin of 13.65% and a return on equity of 9.03%. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.82 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year.

AIZ has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Assurant from $184.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Assurant from $183.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Assurant presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $185.90.

Shares of NYSE:AIZ opened at $161.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Assurant has a fifty-two week low of $121.55 and a fifty-two week high of $172.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $159.45. The company has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a PE ratio of 7.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.63.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.82%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Assurant by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 175,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,309,000 after acquiring an additional 2,670 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Assurant by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,123,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $174,749,000 after acquiring an additional 4,524 shares in the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of Assurant in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Assurant in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,715,000. Finally, SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Assurant in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.19% of the company’s stock.

Assurant Company Profile

Assurant, Inc engages in the provision of risk management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle and Global Preneed. The Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, multi-family housing and mortgage solutions. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device protection products, related & extended service products and related services for consumer electronics & appliances, vehicle protection services, and credit insurance.

