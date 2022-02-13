Qcash (QC) Tops 1-Day Volume of $95.17 Million

Qcash (CURRENCY:QC) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 13th. One Qcash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000340 BTC on exchanges. Qcash has a total market cap of $66.06 million and approximately $95.17 million worth of Qcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Qcash has traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002368 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001920 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.75 or 0.00044381 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,873.38 or 0.06799728 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,326.95 or 1.00164836 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.85 or 0.00046964 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00006486 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.62 or 0.00048805 BTC.

About Qcash

Qcash’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 460,000,200 coins. The official website for Qcash is www.zb.cn . Qcash’s official Twitter account is @Q_CashC

According to CryptoCompare, “Qcash is a cryptocurrency with a value meant to mirror the value of the CNY (Chinese Yuan). The price of 1 Qcash is 1 CNY. Users can use 1 CNY to buy 1 QC and then use QC to exchange BTC, LTC, ETH or other crypto assets. QC is a stable coin and an intermediate currency for traders who want to use CNY to exchange with cryptocurrencies. “

Buying and Selling Qcash

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qcash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

