Quadrature Capital Ltd Decreases Stake in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Quadrature Capital Ltd cut its stake in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) by 88.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 83,378 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in First Horizon by 0.8% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 588,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,580,000 after purchasing an additional 4,530 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in First Horizon by 2.7% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 206,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,366,000 after purchasing an additional 5,518 shares during the period. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC raised its position in First Horizon by 66.6% during the third quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 642,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,473,000 after purchasing an additional 256,950 shares during the period. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in First Horizon during the third quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in First Horizon by 8.1% during the third quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 4,609,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,769,000 after purchasing an additional 346,393 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

FHN opened at $17.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.63. First Horizon Co. has a one year low of $14.67 and a one year high of $19.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.10. First Horizon had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 30.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that First Horizon Co. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is 34.48%.

First Horizon declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, October 26th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on First Horizon from $18.50 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.60.

In related news, Chairman Daryl G. Byrd sold 155,328 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total value of $2,682,514.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

First Horizon Profile

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through four segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.

