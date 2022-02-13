Quadrature Capital Ltd Purchases Shares of 13,627 Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN)

Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,627 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CFFN. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 9.3% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,303,834 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $175,841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300,794 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,856,450 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $175,010,000 after purchasing an additional 328,929 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,327,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $2,487,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $1,868,000. 75.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Capitol Federal Financial news, Director Michel Philipp Cole acquired 3,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.96 per share, for a total transaction of $36,990.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on CFFN. TheStreet upgraded Capitol Federal Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. StockNews.com raised Capitol Federal Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Capitol Federal Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st.

Shares of Capitol Federal Financial stock opened at $10.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.67 and a twelve month high of $14.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.52. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 0.33.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. Capitol Federal Financial had a return on equity of 6.38% and a net margin of 28.24%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th will be issued a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. Capitol Federal Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.62%.

