Quadrature Capital Ltd Purchases Shares of 9,799 Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI)

Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Midland States Bancorp by 1,813.4% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 7,199 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 160.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 359,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,434,000 after purchasing an additional 221,464 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 46,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 61,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 8,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FJ Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 1,291,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,922,000 after purchasing an additional 22,000 shares in the last quarter. 58.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ MSBI opened at $29.90 on Friday. Midland States Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.34 and a fifty-two week high of $30.60. The stock has a market cap of $658.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.53.

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.15. Midland States Bancorp had a net margin of 26.43% and a return on equity of 12.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Midland States Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This is a positive change from Midland States Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. Midland States Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.37%.

In related news, SVP Douglas J. Tucker purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.80 per share, for a total transaction of $47,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Jeffrey S. Mefford sold 12,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.53, for a total transaction of $347,495.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 24,873 shares of company stock valued at $666,721. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Midland States Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Midland States Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Midland States Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th.

Midland States Bancorp Company Profile

Midland States Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Other. The Banking segment offers financial products and services such as loans, mortgage loan sales and servicing, letters of credit, deposit products, merchant services, and corporate treasury management services.

