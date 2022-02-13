Quadrature Capital Ltd Takes Position in CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF)

Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 11,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cliffwater LLC raised its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 62.4% during the second quarter. Cliffwater LLC now owns 492,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,141,000 after acquiring an additional 189,287 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 2.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,243,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $293,278,000 after acquiring an additional 318,301 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of CVB Financial during the third quarter valued at about $222,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CVB Financial during the second quarter valued at about $7,027,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 6.9% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 61,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. 69.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CVB Financial alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CVB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ CVBF opened at $23.70 on Friday. CVB Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $18.72 and a 1 year high of $25.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.11 and its 200 day moving average is $20.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 0.45.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. CVB Financial had a net margin of 45.41% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The company had revenue of $114.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. CVB Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CVB Financial Corp. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 28th. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.86%.

In other CVB Financial news, CAO Francene Lapoint sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.39, for a total value of $116,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CVB Financial Company Profile

CVB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of relationship-based banking products, services, and solutions for small to mid-sized companies, real estate investors, non-profit organizations, professionals, and other individuals through its subsidiary, Citizens Business Bank.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CVB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.