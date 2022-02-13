Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) Posts Earnings Results

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The software maker reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Qualys had a net margin of 18.41% and a return on equity of 18.00%. The company had revenue of $109.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. Qualys’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Qualys stock opened at $115.37 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.54. The company has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.04 and a beta of 0.69. Qualys has a fifty-two week low of $90.26 and a fifty-two week high of $142.94.

QLYS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Qualys from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Qualys from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Qualys from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Qualys has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.88.

In other news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 3,200 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.46, for a total value of $436,672.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 9,500 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.59, for a total transaction of $1,278,605.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 38,100 shares of company stock worth $5,012,139. 15.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Qualys stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) by 18.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,714 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Qualys were worth $747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 87.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Qualys

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures, help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks, and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

