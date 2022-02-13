Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Quest Resource Holding Corporation is an environmental consulting and management company. It offers programs for recycling motor oil, oil filters, scrap tires, grease and cooking oil, expired food products, glass, cardboards, paper, metals, plastic oil bottles, hazardous materials, high density polyethylene plastics, organics, construction debris, batteries, mercury, lights, regulated medical waste, electronics, parts cleaners, used absorbents and solid waste; industrial cleaning services; landfill diversion services; equipment and installation services; environmental certification services and sustainability programs. The company serves fleet, manufacturing, hospital, retailer and commercial property industries as well as universities. Quest Resource Holding Corporation is based in Frisco, Texas. “

Get Quest Resource alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Quest Resource from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 10th.

NASDAQ QRHC opened at $7.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.17. Quest Resource has a twelve month low of $2.80 and a twelve month high of $8.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $131.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.34, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.36.

Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The business services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $37.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.42 million. Quest Resource had a net margin of 1.72% and a return on equity of 3.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Quest Resource will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Quest Resource news, major shareholder Barry M. Kitt bought 49,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.13 per share, with a total value of $254,991.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Wynnefield Partners Small Cap bought 107,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.18 per share, for a total transaction of $558,792.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 220,683 shares of company stock worth $1,192,016. Company insiders own 23.49% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QRHC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Quest Resource by 629.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Quest Resource during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in Quest Resource during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in Quest Resource during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in Quest Resource during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $92,000. 29.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Quest Resource Company Profile

Quest Resource Holding Corp. engages in the provision of reuse, recycling, and disposal services. It focuses on the waste streams and recyclables from big box, food chain, and other retailers; automotive repair, maintenance, and tire operations; truck and bus fleet operators; manufacturing plants; multi-family and commercial properties; and construction and demolition projects.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Quest Resource (QRHC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Resource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Resource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.