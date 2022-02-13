Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) Lowered to “C+” at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quidel from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $147.80.

QDEL opened at $96.03 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.98. Quidel has a one year low of $91.14 and a one year high of $232.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.71 and a beta of -0.26.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Quidel by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Quidel by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Quidel by 58.0% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in Quidel by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in Quidel by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 3,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

Quidel Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and market of rapid diagnostic testing solutions. Its portfolio includes rapid immunoassays, cardiac immunoassays, specialized diagnostic solutions and molecular diagnostic solutions. The firm products are directly sold to end users and distributors and for professional use in physician offices, hospitals, clinical laboratories, reference laboratories, urgent care clinics, universities, retail clinics, pharmacies and wellness screening centers.

