Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) Lowered to “C+” at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quidel from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $147.80.
QDEL opened at $96.03 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.98. Quidel has a one year low of $91.14 and a one year high of $232.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.71 and a beta of -0.26.
Quidel Company Profile
Quidel Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and market of rapid diagnostic testing solutions. Its portfolio includes rapid immunoassays, cardiac immunoassays, specialized diagnostic solutions and molecular diagnostic solutions. The firm products are directly sold to end users and distributors and for professional use in physician offices, hospitals, clinical laboratories, reference laboratories, urgent care clinics, universities, retail clinics, pharmacies and wellness screening centers.
