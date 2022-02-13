Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) Trading Down 4.2%

Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT)’s stock price traded down 4.2% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $5.97 and last traded at $6.12. 14,861 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,382,533 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.39.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on QUOT shares. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Quotient Technology from $18.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Quotient Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.75.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.04 and a 200-day moving average of $7.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $566.53 million, a P/E ratio of -8.70 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.63.

In other news, Director Robert A. Mcdonald acquired 20,336 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.38 per share, for a total transaction of $150,079.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Quotient Technology by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,911,883 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,186,000 after buying an additional 430,995 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Quotient Technology by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 637,125 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,728,000 after purchasing an additional 17,492 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Quotient Technology by 124.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 185,254 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 102,612 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Quotient Technology by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 96,699 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Quotient Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $378,000. 88.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quotient Technology, Inc engages in the operation of a digital marketing platform that connects brands and retailers with consumers through web, mobile, and social channels. It offers digital printable coupons, digital paperless coupons, coupon codes and other promotions. The company was founded by Steven R.

