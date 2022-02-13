Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.170-$0.190 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.190. The company issued revenue guidance of $72 million-$74 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $75.69 million.Radware also updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

RDWR opened at $30.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 1.00. Radware has a fifty-two week low of $24.93 and a fifty-two week high of $42.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.03 and its 200 day moving average is $33.81.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The information technology services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09. Radware had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 5.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Radware will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on RDWR. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Radware from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Radware from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating on shares of Radware in a research note on Sunday, November 7th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Radware from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Radware from a b rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Radware presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $39.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Radware in the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Radware by 50.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,461 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 2,823 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Radware by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,367 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $923,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Radware by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,657 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Radware by 17.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 98,507 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,321,000 after acquiring an additional 14,337 shares in the last quarter. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Radware Ltd. engages in the provision of application delivery and cyber security solutions for virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers. Its products include application and network security, and application delivery. The application and network security offers real-time network and application attack mitigation solution that protects the application infrastructure against network and application downtime, application vulnerability exploitation, malware spread, information theft, web service attacks, and web defacement.

