Rarible (RARI) Price Reaches $8.77

Rarible (CURRENCY:RARI) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 13th. Rarible has a market capitalization of $53.18 million and $1.47 million worth of Rarible was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Rarible has traded 7.8% lower against the US dollar. One Rarible coin can now be purchased for approximately $8.77 or 0.00020705 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Rarible alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002362 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001210 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00003985 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002360 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.96 or 0.00037690 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $44.58 or 0.00105261 BTC.

Rarible Coin Profile

Rarible (CRYPTO:RARI) is a coin. It launched on July 15th, 2020. Rarible’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,064,393 coins. The official website for Rarible is app.rarible.com/rari . Rarible’s official Twitter account is @rariblecom and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Rarible is a creator-centric NFT marketplace and issuance platform. RARI token, awarded to the active users of the platform, will act as the governance instrument: it will enable collectors and creators to vote on multiple upgrades and decide how the platform should develop further. This makes the governance of the platform directly responsive to the most active users and brings Rarible closer to being a public good operated by the community members who value it most. “

Buying and Selling Rarible

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rarible directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rarible should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rarible using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Rarible Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rarible and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.