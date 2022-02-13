Ratan Capital Management LP Cuts Holdings in PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR)

Ratan Capital Management LP decreased its stake in shares of PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) by 71.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,770 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 183,009 shares during the quarter. Ratan Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.28% of PAR Technology worth $4,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in PAR Technology by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 33,366 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,052,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of PAR Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $887,000. Islet Management LP acquired a new position in shares of PAR Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $6,151,000. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC boosted its position in shares of PAR Technology by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC now owns 98,631 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,067,000 after acquiring an additional 13,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of PAR Technology by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,954 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE PAR opened at $41.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -16.06 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 4.34, a current ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. PAR Technology Co. has a 52-week low of $33.21 and a 52-week high of $90.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.61.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PAR. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on PAR Technology in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on PAR Technology from $110.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised PAR Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.40.

About PAR Technology

PAR Technology Corp. engages in the provision of software and hardware support services for the hospitality industry. It operates through the Restaurant/Retail and Government segments. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers point-of-sale (POS) software, hardware, back-office software, systems, services, and integrated technical solutions to the restaurant and retail industries.

