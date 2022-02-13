Ratan Capital Management LP Invests $195,000 in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III (NASDAQ:HIII)

Ratan Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III (NASDAQ:HIII) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,000. Ratan Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.11% of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III during the second quarter worth $671,000. Blackstone Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III during the second quarter worth $9,755,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III during the second quarter worth $777,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III during the third quarter worth $430,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III during the third quarter worth $15,931,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:HIII opened at $9.71 on Friday. Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $10.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.72.

Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

