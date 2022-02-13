Rathbone Brothers (LON:RAT) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Rathbone Brothers (LON:RAT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 2,595 ($35.09) price objective on the stock. Peel Hunt’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 42.74% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on RAT. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rathbone Brothers in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,170 ($29.34) target price on shares of Rathbone Brothers in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,600 ($35.16) target price on shares of Rathbone Brothers in a report on Monday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,275 ($30.76).

Shares of LON:RAT opened at GBX 1,818 ($24.58) on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,924.67 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,946.98. Rathbone Brothers has a 12 month low of GBX 1,522 ($20.58) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,090 ($28.26). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.64, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.67.

In other Rathbone Brothers news, insider Iain Cummings acquired 1,250 shares of Rathbone Brothers stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,898 ($25.67) per share, for a total transaction of £23,725 ($32,082.49).

Rathbone Brothers Company Profile

Rathbone Brothers Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides individual investment and wealth management services for private clients, charities, trustees, and professional partners in the United Kingdom and Jersey. The company operates in two segments, Investment Management and Funds. Its services include discretionary investment management, unit trust management, financial planning, unitized portfolio, managed portfolio, select portfolio, and banking and loan services, as well as trust, legal, estate, and tax advisory services.

