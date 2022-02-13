Raven Protocol (RAVEN) Hits Market Cap of $2.45 Million

Raven Protocol (CURRENCY:RAVEN) traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 13th. One Raven Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Raven Protocol has traded down 13.1% against the U.S. dollar. Raven Protocol has a market capitalization of $2.45 million and $1,134.00 worth of Raven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002352 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001958 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.03 or 0.00044716 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,937.36 or 0.06903426 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,545.25 or 0.99990487 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.40 or 0.00047954 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00006647 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.04 or 0.00049457 BTC.

Raven Protocol Coin Profile

Raven Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,494,272,006 coins. Raven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Raven_Protocol . The official website for Raven Protocol is www.ravenprotocol.com . Raven Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/ravenprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Raven Protocol is a decentralized and distributed deep-learning training protocol which provides cost-efficient and faster training of deep neural networks by utilizing the computer resources in the network. The Raven Protocol distributes heavy deep learning training in the ecosystem using blockchain and incentivizes those who contribute their computing resources in exchange for Raven Tokens, by introducing a new protocol backed by a tested deep learning training distribution algorithm. “

Raven Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raven Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raven Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Raven Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

