Raymond James Analysts Give Newmont (NYSE:NEM) a $68.00 Price Target

Raymond James set a $68.00 price target on Newmont (NYSE:NEM) in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Newmont’s FY2021 earnings at $2.95 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.58 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on NEM. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Newmont from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Newmont from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. increased their target price on shares of Newmont to $62.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Newmont in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Newmont from C$92.00 to C$98.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $69.22.

NYSE NEM opened at $63.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.31. Newmont has a 1 year low of $52.60 and a 1 year high of $75.31. The company has a market capitalization of $50.92 billion, a PE ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $60.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.09.

In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.23, for a total value of $386,610.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.96, for a total transaction of $251,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,783,585. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Newmont by 133.7% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its position in shares of Newmont by 105.9% in the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

