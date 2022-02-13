Raymond James Cuts Boralex (TSE:BLX) Price Target to C$51.00

Boralex (TSE:BLX) had its target price trimmed by Raymond James from C$56.00 to C$51.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BLX. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Boralex from C$51.00 to C$45.25 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Boralex from C$48.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. CSFB upgraded shares of Boralex from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. TD Securities reduced their price target on Boralex from C$50.00 to C$46.00 and set an action list buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Boralex to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$43.93.

Shares of TSE BLX opened at C$32.68 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$33.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$36.19. The stock has a market cap of C$3.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 328.61. Boralex has a 12 month low of C$30.04 and a 12 month high of C$49.00.

Boralex (TSE:BLX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported C($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.21) by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$126.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$130.00 million. Analysts forecast that Boralex will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. Boralex’s payout ratio is currently 259.84%.

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, the United Kingdom, and the United States. As of December 31, 2020, the company had interests in 88 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 2,002 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; two thermal power stations with an installed capacity of 47 MW; and 10 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 225 MW.

