Raymond James Lowers TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) Price Target to $110.00

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) had its price target lowered by Raymond James from $112.00 to $110.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 44.22% from the stock’s current price.

TTGT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on TechTarget from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TechTarget from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTGT opened at $76.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.84 and a beta of 0.87. TechTarget has a 1-year low of $63.76 and a 1-year high of $111.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $88.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.03.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The information services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $77.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.39 million. TechTarget had a return on equity of 20.50% and a net margin of 8.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 67.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that TechTarget will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TechTarget news, Director Roger M. Marino sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.21, for a total transaction of $1,623,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roger M. Marino sold 23,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.64, for a total value of $2,559,248.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of TechTarget in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of TechTarget by 62.9% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 443 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of TechTarget in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of TechTarget in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of TechTarget by 820.6% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 580 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the period. 94.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TechTarget, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics and software solutions for purchase intent-driven marketing and sales data which delivers business impact for business-to-business companies. It operates through the North America and International geographical segments. Its solutions include tech marketing, ABM, tech sales, and intent-driven services.

