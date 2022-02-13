Raymond James Raises Finning International (TSE:FTT) Price Target to C$44.00

Finning International (TSE:FTT) had its target price raised by Raymond James from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Finning International’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.40 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.55 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on FTT. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Finning International from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Finning International to C$46.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Finning International from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Finning International currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$44.30.

Shares of Finning International stock opened at C$37.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.67, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Finning International has a fifty-two week low of C$29.71 and a fifty-two week high of C$40.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$33.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$33.32. The company has a market cap of C$5.95 billion and a PE ratio of 16.75.

In related news, Senior Officer Sebastian Tomas Guridi sold 2,992 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$38.50, for a total transaction of C$115,192.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 997 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$38,384.50.

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, and power and energy systems in Canada, Chile, the United Kingdom, Argentina, and internationally. It offers telehandlers, compact and small wheel loaders, mini excavators; heavy construction equipment, such as articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cold planers, compactors, dozers, excavators, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, road reclaimers, track loaders, and wheel tractor-scrapers; and skidders, forest machines, track feller bunchers, log stackers, multi docker material handlers, cable yarding systems, dozers, drills, electric rope shovels, hydraulic mining shovels, and underground mining load haul dump (LHD) loaders.

