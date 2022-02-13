Raytheon Technologies Co. (RTX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.51 on March 24th

Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 11th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of 0.51 per share on Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%.

Raytheon Technologies has a payout ratio of 35.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Raytheon Technologies to earn $5.84 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.9%.

Shares of NYSE RTX opened at $95.27 on Friday. Raytheon Technologies has a 12-month low of $71.82 and a 12-month high of $96.96. The company has a market cap of $142.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $88.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.41.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $17.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.28 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Raytheon Technologies stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,861,231 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,050,028 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.58% of Raytheon Technologies worth $2,035,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.55% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, December 7th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on RTX shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $106.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Raytheon Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.92.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

