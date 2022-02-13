RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) Shares Acquired by American Capital Management Inc.

American Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 183,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,756 shares during the period. American Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.72% of RBC Bearings worth $38,871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ROLL. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in RBC Bearings in the second quarter worth $81,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in RBC Bearings by 27.5% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in RBC Bearings by 5.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 432,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,316,000 after buying an additional 20,889 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in RBC Bearings in the second quarter worth $450,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC increased its position in RBC Bearings by 14.2% in the second quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 1,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period.

Get RBC Bearings alerts:

ROLL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on RBC Bearings in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $263.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on RBC Bearings in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $217.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on RBC Bearings in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $232.20.

NASDAQ:ROLL opened at $177.23 on Friday. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 1-year low of $165.99 and a 1-year high of $250.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.62 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $195.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $212.36.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 12.75%. The business had revenue of $266.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. RBC Bearings’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

RBC Bearings Profile

RBC Bearings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of engineered precision bearings and products. It operates through the following segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces self-lubricating, metal-to-metal designs and other sub-classes, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RBC Bearings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RBC Bearings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.