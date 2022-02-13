RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RICK) Shares Bought by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RICK) by 200.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,422 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,282 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in RCI Hospitality were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RICK. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in RCI Hospitality by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 881 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in RCI Hospitality in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in RCI Hospitality by 90,233.3% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,710 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 2,707 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in RCI Hospitality in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $198,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in RCI Hospitality in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $238,000. Institutional investors own 53.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RICK opened at $66.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $632.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.71, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.90. RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $53.99 and a twelve month high of $94.33.

RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The restaurant operator reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.07. RCI Hospitality had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 21.57%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. On average, analysts predict that RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. RCI Hospitality’s payout ratio is 4.73%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RICK. Noble Financial began coverage on shares of RCI Hospitality in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet cut shares of RCI Hospitality from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RCI Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 24th. Finally, Sidoti boosted their price objective on shares of RCI Hospitality from $91.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th.

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in Nightclubs, Bombshells, and Media Group segments. The company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries own and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Scarlett's Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Cabaret East, The Seville, Silver City Cabaret, and Kappa Men's Club.

