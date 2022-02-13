Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Shares Sold by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lessened its holdings in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 909 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $2,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. West Family Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 4,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Realty Income by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,605,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Realty Income by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in Realty Income by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 20,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,329,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors grew its stake in Realty Income by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 39,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,559,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. 75.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Realty Income alerts:

O has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Realty Income from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Scotiabank downgraded Realty Income from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Realty Income from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Realty Income from $82.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.00.

NYSE O opened at $67.49 on Friday. Realty Income Co. has a fifty-two week low of $58.27 and a fifty-two week high of $74.60. The stock has a market cap of $27.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $69.32 and a 200-day moving average of $69.81. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

The business also recently declared a feb 22 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be issued a $0.2465 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 234.92%.

About Realty Income

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O).

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.