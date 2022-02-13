Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) Trading 5.1% Higher

Shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) traded up 5.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $12.39 and last traded at $12.39. 5,041 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,022,352 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.79.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Recursion Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.71.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.19 and a 200 day moving average of $19.76.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28). Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 73.43% and a negative net margin of 1,425.23%. The business had revenue of $2.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 million. As a group, analysts expect that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Christopher Gibson sold 19,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total value of $232,934.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Tina Marriott Larson sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.92, for a total value of $47,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 164,344 shares of company stock valued at $2,600,128 over the last three months.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 105.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 97.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.39% of the company’s stock.

About Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX)

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. It has four clinical-stage drug candidates focused on rare, monogenic diseases; and 33 additional programs in various stages of preclinical development.

