REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE) Hits New 52-Week Low at $3.38

REE Automotive Ltd (NASDAQ:REE) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $3.38 and last traded at $3.39, with a volume of 32562 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.53.

REE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of REE Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of REE Automotive in a research note on Friday, January 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.90.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.55.

REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($1.62) EPS for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that REE Automotive Ltd will post -1.66 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of REE Automotive during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of REE Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. First National Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of REE Automotive during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Cable Hill Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of REE Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of REE Automotive during the third quarter valued at about $46,000. 8.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE)

REE Automotive Ltd. is an automotive technology. REE Automotive Ltd., formerly known as 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp, is based in NEW YORK.

