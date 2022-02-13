Relx (LON:REL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Relx (LON:REL)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by stock analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 2,605 ($35.23) price objective on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.61% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 2,500 ($33.81) target price on Relx in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. UBS Group set a GBX 2,615 ($35.36) price target on Relx in a research note on Friday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Relx from GBX 2,300 ($31.10) to GBX 2,670 ($36.11) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 2,866 ($38.76) price target on Relx in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Relx currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,395.50 ($32.39).

Shares of LON:REL opened at GBX 2,273 ($30.74) on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2,309.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,242.97. The stock has a market cap of £43.98 billion and a PE ratio of 32.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 268.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.53. Relx has a one year low of GBX 1,682.50 ($22.75) and a one year high of GBX 2,451 ($33.14).

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics that help institutions and professionals to progress in science and advance healthcare.

