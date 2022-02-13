Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) Receives $2,600.00 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2,600.00.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on RELX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Relx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Relx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Relx from GBX 2,500 ($33.81) to GBX 2,600 ($35.16) in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Citigroup lowered shares of Relx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Relx in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RELX. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Relx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Relx during the third quarter worth $33,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Relx in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Relx in the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Relx by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,961 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.70% of the company’s stock.
Relx Company Profile
RELX Plc engages in provision of information and analytics solutions for professional and business customers across industries. It operates through the following business segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment is a global information analytics business that helps institutions and professionals advance healthcare, open science, and improve performance for the benefit of humanity.
