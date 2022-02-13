Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) Receives $2,600.00 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2,600.00.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on RELX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Relx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Relx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Relx from GBX 2,500 ($33.81) to GBX 2,600 ($35.16) in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Citigroup lowered shares of Relx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Relx in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Relx alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RELX. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Relx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Relx during the third quarter worth $33,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Relx in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Relx in the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Relx by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,961 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RELX traded down $0.10 on Thursday, reaching $30.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,785,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,121,722. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.66. Relx has a 52-week low of $23.37 and a 52-week high of $32.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Relx Company Profile

RELX Plc engages in provision of information and analytics solutions for professional and business customers across industries. It operates through the following business segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment is a global information analytics business that helps institutions and professionals advance healthcare, open science, and improve performance for the benefit of humanity.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Relx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.