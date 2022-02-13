Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys 14,100 Shares of Retail Value Inc. (NYSE:RVI)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Retail Value Inc. (NYSE:RVI) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 426,666 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,100 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 2.02% of Retail Value worth $11,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Retail Value by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 233,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,291,000 after buying an additional 3,371 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Retail Value during the 2nd quarter worth $351,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Retail Value by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 143,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,121,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC increased its holdings in Retail Value by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Retail Value by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 174,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,801,000 after purchasing an additional 3,705 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RVI opened at $3.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.46 million, a PE ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 1.76. Retail Value Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.92 and a 12 month high of $6.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.77.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 29th were given a dividend of $3.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 28th. Retail Value’s payout ratio is -834.85%.

Separately, TheStreet cut Retail Value from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

About Retail Value

Retail Value, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating of retail shopping centers. It operates through the following segments: Continental U.S., Puerto Rico, and Other. The company was founded in December 2017 and is headquartered in Beachwood, OH.

