Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $10.93 Million Position in Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its position in Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 848,517 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 39,900 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 6.95% of Culp worth $10,929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Culp by 36.7% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 501,918 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,465,000 after acquiring an additional 134,744 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Culp by 10.5% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 53,765 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Culp by 1.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 78,525 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Culp by 3.9% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 24,498 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Culp by 14.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,711 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.01% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Culp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st.

NYSE:CULP opened at $8.56 on Friday. Culp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.43 and a 52 week high of $17.88. The firm has a market cap of $104.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.64.

Culp (NYSE:CULP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The textile maker reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. Culp had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 5.12%. The business had revenue of $74.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.76 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Culp, Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 11th were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.37%. This is a positive change from Culp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 10th. Culp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.19%.

In other Culp news, Director Fred A. Jackson purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.30 per share, with a total value of $103,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Culp Company Profile

Culp, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of mattresses and upholstery products. It operates through the Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics segments. The Mattress Fabrics segment markets and sells covers and beddings under the Culp Home Fashions brand. The Upholstery Fabrics segment produces and supplies fabrics for residential and commercial manufacturers.

