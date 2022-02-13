Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $11.36 Million Stock Position in Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,210,064 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 49,200 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 6.62% of Enzo Biochem worth $11,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ENZ. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Enzo Biochem by 66.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,551 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 5,432 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Enzo Biochem in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Enzo Biochem in the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Enzo Biochem in the 2nd quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Enzo Biochem in the 2nd quarter worth about $124,000. 74.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ENZ stock opened at $3.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.25. Enzo Biochem, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.61 and a fifty-two week high of $4.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.38. The firm has a market cap of $162.87 million, a P/E ratio of 30.55 and a beta of 0.78.

Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The medical research company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. Enzo Biochem had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 4.55%. The firm had revenue of $26.52 million during the quarter.

About Enzo Biochem

Enzo Biochem, Inc is an integrated diagnostics, clinical lab, and life sciences company, which focuses on delivering and applying advanced technology capabilities to produce affordable reliable products and services that enable customers to meet their clinical needs. It operates through the following segments: Products, Clinical Services, and Therapeutics.

