Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $11.79 Million Position in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) by 183.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 586,625 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 380,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.41% of Vishay Intertechnology worth $11,785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSH. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 2.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 159,722 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,950,000 after buying an additional 3,621 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology in the second quarter valued at about $232,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 2.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,866,170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $290,133,000 after buying an additional 350,773 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 4.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,231,811 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,327,000 after buying an additional 91,126 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 123.8% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 76,847 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after buying an additional 42,517 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VSH opened at $19.78 on Friday. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.00 and a 1 year high of $26.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.99 and a 200-day moving average of $20.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.34.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62. Vishay Intertechnology had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 17.68%. The company had revenue of $843.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $824.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. Vishay Intertechnology’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. This is a positive change from Vishay Intertechnology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.42%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday.

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of discrete semiconductors and passive components. It operates through the following segments: MOSFET (metal oxide semiconductor field-effect transistor), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors. The MOSFET segment offers semiconductors which function as solid state switches to control power.

