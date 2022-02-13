Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $12.06 Million Stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 85.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 202,200 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.06% of Ulta Beauty worth $12,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ULTA. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 536.4% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 142.9% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 625.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 116 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 89.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ULTA opened at $362.17 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $382.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $379.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.66. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $297.29 and a 12 month high of $422.43.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $3.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by $1.43. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 46.16% and a net margin of 10.72%. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 17.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Mary N. Dillon sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.61, for a total transaction of $20,530,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Kecia Steelman sold 5,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $408.30, for a total transaction of $2,115,810.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ULTA shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $400.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $375.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $490.00 to $440.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $424.00 target price on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $446.61.

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

