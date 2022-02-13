Renaissance Technologies LLC Reduces Holdings in AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM) by 61.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 176,277 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 278,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.12% of AECOM worth $11,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of AECOM by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,745 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of AECOM by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,911 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of AECOM by 44.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 585 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of AECOM by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,981 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of AECOM by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,825 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. 84.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AECOM alerts:

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of AECOM from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of AECOM from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of AECOM from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of AECOM from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AECOM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AECOM currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.67.

Shares of NYSE ACM opened at $72.40 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $73.06 and a 200-day moving average of $68.76. AECOM has a 52-week low of $54.07 and a 52-week high of $78.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.30 billion, a PE ratio of 61.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The construction company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. AECOM had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that AECOM will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 4th. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.28%.

About AECOM

AECOM engages in the design, build, finance and operation of infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The Americas segment engages in planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design and construction management services to commercial and government clients in the United States, Canada and Latin America in major end markets such as transportation, water, government, facilities, environmental and energy.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AECOM (NYSE:ACM).

Receive News & Ratings for AECOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AECOM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.