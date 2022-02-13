ReNeuron Group plc (OTCMKTS:RNUGF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

ReNeuron Group plc (OTCMKTS:RNUGF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a growth of 983.3% from the January 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ReNeuron Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Get ReNeuron Group alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:RNUGF traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.60. 1,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,986. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.20. ReNeuron Group has a twelve month low of $0.42 and a twelve month high of $1.96.

ReNeuron Group plc develops and sells cell-based therapies in the United Kingdom. The company engages in the development of CTX stem cell therapy candidate that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for stroke disability; and human retinal progenitor cell therapy that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for treating retinitis pigmentosa, a blindness-causing disease.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ReNeuron Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ReNeuron Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.