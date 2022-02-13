Repro Med Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Repro Med Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Repro-Med Systems Inc. is engaged in the design and manufacture of medical devices directing resources to the global markets for emergency medical products and infusion therapy. “

Get Repro Med Systems alerts:

Shares of KRMD stock opened at $3.07 on Wednesday. Repro Med Systems has a 52-week low of $2.30 and a 52-week high of $4.94. The company has a market capitalization of $136.80 million, a PE ratio of -30.70 and a beta of 0.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.06 and its 200 day moving average is $3.12.

Repro Med Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.47 million. Repro Med Systems had a negative return on equity of 6.93% and a negative net margin of 20.56%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Repro Med Systems will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Archon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Repro Med Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $3,082,000. Altium Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Repro Med Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,373,000. Jump Financial LLC lifted its position in Repro Med Systems by 24.2% during the second quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 31,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its position in Repro Med Systems by 12.1% during the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 187,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after acquiring an additional 20,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Repro Med Systems in the second quarter worth $375,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.23% of the company’s stock.

About Repro Med Systems

Repro-Med Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of proprietary medical devices. Its product portfolio includes FREEDOM60, FreedomEdge syringe drivers, Precision Flow Rate Tubing, and HIgH-Flo Subcutaneous Safety Needle Sets. The company was founded by Andrew I. Sealfon and Adrian W.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Repro Med Systems (KRMD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Repro Med Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repro Med Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.