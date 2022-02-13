Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) Cut to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on RSG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Republic Services from $121.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $125.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $141.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $125.00.

Shares of NYSE RSG opened at $120.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.11 billion, a PE ratio of 31.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Republic Services has a 1 year low of $88.62 and a 1 year high of $145.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $131.78 and its 200-day moving average is $128.52.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Republic Services will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Republic Services’s payout ratio is currently 48.42%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Republic Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Republic Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 57.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

