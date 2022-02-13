Reviewing CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV) and Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:AZTA)

CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV) and Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:AZTA) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CVD Equipment and Brooks Automation’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CVD Equipment $16.92 million 1.86 -$6.07 million $0.08 58.83 Brooks Automation $513.70 million 12.34 $110.75 million $1.49 56.77

Brooks Automation has higher revenue and earnings than CVD Equipment. Brooks Automation is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CVD Equipment, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

8.9% of CVD Equipment shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.6% of Brooks Automation shares are held by institutional investors. 22.1% of CVD Equipment shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of Brooks Automation shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares CVD Equipment and Brooks Automation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CVD Equipment 4.23% -4.80% -3.14% Brooks Automation 11.20% 11.09% 8.33%

Volatility and Risk

CVD Equipment has a beta of 1.44, indicating that its share price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Brooks Automation has a beta of 1.76, indicating that its share price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for CVD Equipment and Brooks Automation, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CVD Equipment 0 0 0 0 N/A Brooks Automation 0 0 1 0 3.00

Brooks Automation has a consensus price target of $115.00, suggesting a potential upside of 35.95%. Given Brooks Automation’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Brooks Automation is more favorable than CVD Equipment.

Summary

Brooks Automation beats CVD Equipment on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CVD Equipment

CVD Equipment Corp. engages in the design, development, and manufacture of chemical vapor deposition, gas control, and other state-of-the-art equipment and process solutions. It operates through the following segments: Chemical Vapor Deposition (CVD), Stainless Design Concepts (SDC), Materials, and Corporate. The Chemical Vapor Deposition segment is utilized for chemical Vapor deposition equipment manufacturing. The Stainless Design Concepts segment includes ultra-high purity manufacturing division in Saugerties, New York for gas control systems. The Materials segment offers material coatings for aerospace, medical, electronic, and other application. The Corporate segment refers to the firm’s administration activities. Its services include anti-corrosion, application lab, collaboration, customer support, printed electronics, fabricated quartzware, and process software. The firm serves the aerospace, glass coatings, medical, military, nanomaterials, optoelectronics, semiconductor, and solar photovoltaics markets. The company was founded by Leonard A. Rosenbaum on October 13, 1982 and is headquartered in Central Islip, NY.

About Brooks Automation

Azenta, Inc. is a provider of life sciences solutions. The firm also provides a �cold-chain sample management solutions and genomic services across areas such as drug development, clinical research, and advanced cell therapies for the �pharmaceutical, biotech, academic, and healthcare institutions globally. It operates the Semiconductor Solutions Group business, a provider of semiconductor manufacturing automation and collaborative robotics solutions worldwide. �The company was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Chelmsford, MA.

