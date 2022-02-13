Reviewing DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) & Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP)

DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) and Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for DLocal and Resources Connection, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DLocal 0 4 5 0 2.56 Resources Connection 0 0 1 0 3.00

DLocal currently has a consensus target price of $47.67, indicating a potential upside of 46.67%. Resources Connection has a consensus target price of $21.00, indicating a potential upside of 26.96%. Given DLocal’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe DLocal is more favorable than Resources Connection.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

74.0% of DLocal shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.3% of Resources Connection shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.0% of Resources Connection shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares DLocal and Resources Connection’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DLocal $104.14 million 45.01 $28.18 million N/A N/A Resources Connection $629.52 million 0.85 $25.23 million $1.53 10.81

DLocal has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Resources Connection.

Profitability

This table compares DLocal and Resources Connection’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DLocal N/A N/A N/A Resources Connection 7.18% 16.33% 10.48%

Summary

Resources Connection beats DLocal on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

DLocal Company Profile

DLocal Limited operates a payments platform worldwide. Its platform enables enterprise merchants to connect with consumers in emerging markets, accept payments, send payouts, and settle funds. The company serves customers in various industries, such as SaaS, shared economy and marketplaces, online retail, digital media, financial services, and travel and tourism. DLocal Limited was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Montevideo, Uruguay.

Resources Connection Company Profile

Resources Connection Inc. engages in the provision of business consulting services. It offers consulting and business initiative support services to its global client base in the areas of accounting, finance, corporate governance risk and compliance management, corporate advisory strategic communications and restructuring, information management, human capital, supply chain management, healthcare solutions, and legal and regulatory. The company was founded by Donald Brian Murray in June 1996 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

