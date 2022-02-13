Rexel S.A. (OTCMKTS:RXEEY) Short Interest Up 666.7% in January

Rexel S.A. (OTCMKTS:RXEEY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a growth of 666.7% from the January 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

RXEEY traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.11. 584 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,094. Rexel has a 52-week low of $17.91 and a 52-week high of $24.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.86.

Get Rexel alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RXEEY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Rexel from €25.00 ($28.74) to €27.00 ($31.03) in a report on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Rexel in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Rexel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from €19.50 ($22.41) to €22.00 ($25.29) in a report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.59.

Rexel SA operates as a holding company, which engages in the distribution of electrical products. The firm’s products are grouped into the following product families: electrical installation equipment, cables and conduits, lighting, security and communication, climate control, tools, renewable energies and energy management, white and brown goods and other services and products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rexel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.