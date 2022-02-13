Rexel S.A. (OTCMKTS:RXEEY) Short Interest Up 666.7% in January

Rexel S.A. (OTCMKTS:RXEEY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a growth of 666.7% from the January 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.
RXEEY traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.11. 584 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,094. Rexel has a 52-week low of $17.91 and a 52-week high of $24.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.86.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RXEEY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Rexel from €25.00 ($28.74) to €27.00 ($31.03) in a report on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Rexel in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Rexel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from €19.50 ($22.41) to €22.00 ($25.29) in a report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.59.
Rexel SA operates as a holding company, which engages in the distribution of electrical products. The firm’s products are grouped into the following product families: electrical installation equipment, cables and conduits, lighting, security and communication, climate control, tools, renewable energies and energy management, white and brown goods and other services and products.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Rexel (RXEEY)
- 2 Tremendous Travel Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/7 – 2/11
- Can Uber (NYSE: UBER) Get Back On Track?
- The Institutions Are Buying Newell Brands, Maybe You Should Too
- Western Digital Stock is Ready to Pick Up
Receive News & Ratings for Rexel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.