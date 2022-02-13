RH (NYSE:RH) Shares Purchased by Third Point LLC

Third Point LLC increased its position in shares of RH (NYSE:RH) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 300,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,459 shares during the period. RH makes up about 1.1% of Third Point LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Third Point LLC owned approximately 1.40% of RH worth $200,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RH. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in RH in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its stake in RH by 73.1% in the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 45 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in RH in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in RH in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in RH in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. 94.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
RH opened at $408.59 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $483.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $601.33. RH has a twelve month low of $362.00 and a twelve month high of $744.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.75. The firm has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 2.28.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on RH from $766.00 to $668.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut RH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $685.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Wedbush lowered their target price on RH from $760.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on RH from $800.00 to $750.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $714.14.
About RH
RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on RH (RH)
- 2 Tremendous Travel Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/7 – 2/11
- Can Uber (NYSE: UBER) Get Back On Track?
- The Institutions Are Buying Newell Brands, Maybe You Should Too
- Western Digital Stock is Ready to Pick Up
Receive News & Ratings for RH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.