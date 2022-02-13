RH (NYSE:RH) Shares Purchased by Third Point LLC

Third Point LLC increased its position in shares of RH (NYSE:RH) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 300,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,459 shares during the period. RH makes up about 1.1% of Third Point LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Third Point LLC owned approximately 1.40% of RH worth $200,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RH. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in RH in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its stake in RH by 73.1% in the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 45 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in RH in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in RH in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in RH in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. 94.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get RH alerts:

RH opened at $408.59 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $483.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $601.33. RH has a twelve month low of $362.00 and a twelve month high of $744.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.75. The firm has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 2.28.

RH (NYSE:RH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported $7.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.68 by $0.35. RH had a return on equity of 104.49% and a net margin of 18.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $981.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that RH will post 26.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on RH from $766.00 to $668.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut RH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $685.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Wedbush lowered their target price on RH from $760.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on RH from $800.00 to $750.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $714.14.

About RH

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for RH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.