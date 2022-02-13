Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RHUHF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RHUHF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 136,700 shares, a growth of 593.9% from the January 15th total of 19,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 97.6 days.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RHUHF. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Richelieu Hardware from C$48.00 to C$53.50 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. National Bankshares raised Richelieu Hardware to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. CIBC lifted their price target on Richelieu Hardware from C$49.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on Richelieu Hardware from C$50.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st.

Get Richelieu Hardware alerts:

OTCMKTS RHUHF traded down $0.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.38. 1,130 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 675. Richelieu Hardware has a fifty-two week low of $29.45 and a fifty-two week high of $40.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.97.

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. engages in the import, distribution, and manufacture of specialty hardware and complementary products. Its products include decorative hardware; screws and fasteners; furniture equipment; kitchen and bathroom accessories; sliding system solutions; glass hardware; surfaces, panels, and edgebanding; glues, silicons, and caulking; tools and shop supplies; abrasive and finishing products; and builders’ hardware.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Richelieu Hardware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Richelieu Hardware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.