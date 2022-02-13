Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) Shares Acquired by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,353,287 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 369,865 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 1.38% of Rigel Pharmaceuticals worth $8,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RIGL. HealthInvest Partners AB acquired a new stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $6,407,000. Great Point Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $6,510,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,629,583 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $20,092,000 after buying an additional 950,828 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,167,028 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,084,000 after purchasing an additional 869,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,068,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on RIGL shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

RIGL opened at $2.61 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.17. The company has a market cap of $446.33 million, a PE ratio of -29.00 and a beta of 1.42. Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.22 and a 1 year high of $5.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 2.89.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Profile

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company. It discovers and develops novel, targeted drugs in the therapeutic areas of immunology, oncology and immune oncology. The firm focuses on intracellular signalling pathways and related targets that are critical to disease mechanisms.

