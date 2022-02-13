Rio2 (CVE:RIO) Trading Up 3.4%

Rio2 Limited (CVE:RIO) shares were up 3.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.60 and last traded at C$0.60. Approximately 94,700 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 131,684 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.58.

Separately, Fundamental Research upped their price target on Rio2 from C$0.93 to C$1.63 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$152.60 million and a P/E ratio of -8.22. The company has a quick ratio of 25.28, a current ratio of 25.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.61 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.63.

Rio2 Limited operates as a precious metals company in the Americas. The company holds a 100% interest in the Fenix Gold Project covering an area of approximately 16,050 hectares located in Chile; and seven prospects in the north of Chile. Rio2 Limited was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

