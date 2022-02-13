RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN) Rating Increased to Buy at Royal Bank of Canada

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN) was upgraded by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a C$27.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous price objective of C$24.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 13.97% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Friday. boosted their price target on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$23.00 to C$24.50 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Scotiabank set a C$25.00 target price on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$25.00 to C$25.75 in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$25.28.

Get RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Shares of REI.UN opened at C$23.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$22.48 and a 200 day moving average of C$22.39. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of C$17.77 and a twelve month high of C$24.31.

RioCan is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with a total enterprise value of approximately $13.2 billion as at December 31, 2018. RioCan owns, manages and develops retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties located in prime, high-density transit-oriented areas where Canadians want to shop, live and work.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.