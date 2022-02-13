Rivernorth Capital Management LLC Purchases New Position in Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCA)

Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCA) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC owned 0.08% of Landcadia Holdings IV as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LCA. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Landcadia Holdings IV in the third quarter valued at $24,350,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Landcadia Holdings IV in the third quarter valued at $19,901,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Landcadia Holdings IV in the second quarter valued at $19,540,000. Sculptor Capital LP increased its stake in Landcadia Holdings IV by 100.0% in the third quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 3,499,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750,000 shares during the period. Finally, Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA acquired a new position in Landcadia Holdings IV in the third quarter valued at $12,490,000. Institutional investors own 57.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Landcadia Holdings IV stock opened at $9.71 on Friday. Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.46 and a 52-week high of $10.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.75.

Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on investment opportunities in the consumer, dining, hospitality, entertainment, and gaming industries, including technology companies operating in these industries.

